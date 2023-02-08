Man kills self on Kalyan skywalk

Kalyan: Two people died by suicide, in separate incidents, in Thane on Tuesday. In the first case, a 25-year-old man from Beed district hanged himself on a skywalk in Kalyan, while in the other case, a 17-year-old girl killed herself in Thane.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first incident took place on the skywalk near Deepak Hotel in Kalyan at 4 am, and the deceased has been identified as Viththal Rama Misal.

Ashok Honmane, Senior Police Inspector, Mahatma Phule police station, said, “We were informed by the family of the deceased about the suicide. We found he had hung himself from the railing of the skywalk. We informed the fire brigade team which removed his body and sent it for post-mortem at Rukmanibai hospital in Kalyan.”

He added that Misal was mentally disturbed for the last few months and had come to meet his sister living in Ambivali, Kalyan. His sister told the police that in the early hours of Tuesday, Mishal stepped out of the house without informing her and at 3.45 am, he made a video call to her and said that he was fed up with his life, and wanted to end his life. The sister alerted the police control room, but before the police could locate him, he killed himself.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A suicide note was found in his pocket, which said he was fed up with his life, and that no one should be blamed for his death. The note also mentioned that his last rites should be conducted in his home town of Beed. The police have lodged an Accidental Death Report. “He was doing odd jobs in Beed, and the reasons behind his actions are not clear yet,” an officer said.

In the second incident, a 17-year-old girl hanged herself from a ceiling fan in her home at Manorama Nagar, Thane (West). The incident took place at 10.30 am when the girl’s sister was at home, while the rest of the family was away at work. The teenager, who was studying at a Thane-based college in class 12, lived with her parents, four younger sisters, and a brother.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police sub-inspector M Kale of Kapurbawdi police station said, “She was taken to Civil hospital in Thane where she was declared dead before arrival. The post-mortem was conducted at the hospital.” The police have not been able to determine the reason behind her suicide, and are investigating the case further. An Accidental Death Report was lodged at the Kapurbawdi police station.