Man loses 60 L while playing Ludo with friends

Mumbai: A 33-year-old man from Dharavi was allegedly confined at a place at gunpoint, assaulted, and robbed of ₹60 lakh by four people. He allegedly had lost a whopping amount of ₹60 lakh while playing Ludo online.

The police have launched a manhunt for all the accused. Meanwhile, the crime branch has also initiated a parallel probe into the matter and has detained some suspects.

The complainant – Cladius Jude Mudliyar – informed the Dharavi police that one of his friends, Mushrif Khan, had borrowed ₹5,000 from him. To return the money, Khan had called him to meet him on October 3 in Santacruz.

As per Khan’s instructions, Mudliyar reached the first floor of a defunct building in Shashtri Nagar, Santacruz (East). When he reached the place, Khan was there along with his friends Velu Murgan and two others.

“They offered alcohol to Mudliyar and later also started playing Ludo on mobile,” said the police. “While playing the game, he lost ₹60 lakh, but refused to pay the money to Murgan and his friends.”

One accused then took out a gun and robbed the cash and gold accessories. The accused assaulted him, confined him at the place and threatened to kill him if he failed to pay the entire amount.

Scared, the complainant brought jewellery and cash from his home and handed it over to the accused persons, added the police.

“We received the complaint a few days back and conducted a preliminary probe,” said Vijay Kandalgaonkar, senior inspector of Dharavi police station.

As the incident had taken place in Santacruz, after registering the case, we transferred it to the Vakola police for further investigation, he added.