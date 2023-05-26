Mistaken for robber, man beaten to death in Mumbai

A 26-year-old man was beaten to death in Mumbai’s Borivali East after being mistaken for a robber, police said, and added they arrested five people for the assault on Friday.

Lahane fell unconscious at Kasturba Marg Police Station. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We arrested the five...for death due to rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, assault with a weapon, rioting, etc,” said deputy police commissioner (zone 12) Smita Patil.

Police said that they were informed about the assault at 4am on Thursday and found Pravin Lahane injured on the ground when a team rushed to the scene. Police said that they learnt a group of men assaulted him after mistaking him for a thief.

Lahane later fell unconscious at Kasturba Marg Police Station and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Police said Lahane was drunk when he entered a demolished building. “CCTV footage from the area shows him jumping across a boundary wall due to which the people there might have mistaken him for a robber and beat him,” said an officer, who did not want to be named.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON