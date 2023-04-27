Man stones live-in-partner to death over property dispute

NAGPUR: A middle-aged man allegedly bludgeoned his live-in partner to death over a property dispute in Shivangaon under Beltarodi police station in west Nagpur on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the police, the deceased Saijabai and accused Babarao had been living together for the last two decades but they were not married.

Babarao’s first wife had left him over two decades ago. Babarao, who lived with Saijabai in Saket Nagar, owned a plot of land in Shivangaon Rehabilitation Colony and it was the bone of contention that led to the murder of Saijabai.

It was learnt that the woman forced Baburao to stay away from the house for the last few months over a property dispute. She pocketed more than half the amount Babarao got after selling an ancestral property at Umri on Girad road in Nagpur district last year.

Babarao had purchased a plot in Saket Nagari, which was also forcibly transferred in Saijabai’s name. After Babarao got some land as compensation after his land was included in the Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN), the woman was trying to construct a shanty for herself on the plot.

On the other hand, an unemployed Babarao allegedly had plans to dispose of the land. A wordy duel ensued between Saijabai and Babarao over the issue. After heated arguments, Babarao lost his temper and smashed Saijabai’s head with a stone, killing her on the spot.

Beltarodi police team led by senior inspector Vaijayanti Mandavdhare rushed to the spot. Mandavdhare said that the accused was arrested on charges under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that Babarao killed his partner over a property-related dispute. However, we are conducting further investigation to ascertain the facts,” she added.