Man offers to secure bail for Nawab Malik for 3 cr, son goes to cops

Mumbai Amir Malik, son of minorities development minister Nawab Malik, lodged a complaint with the police alleging that an unidentified person offered to get the NCP minister released on bail if they paid him ₹3 crore in Bitcoins.

Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last month in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and some of his close associates.

Mumbai police spokesperson deputy commissioner of police Sanjay Latkar confirmed that the FIR is registered at Vinobha Bhave Nagar police station in Kurla , but refused to divulge further details.

Police sources said that on Wednesday Amir received an email from a person who identified himself as Imtiyaz. The sender offered to get Nawab Malik released on bail, if he was paid an amount of ₹3 crore in Bitcoins. Amir, who is a law professional, after consulting the matter with his close relatives and friends, filed a police complaint.

When contacted, Amir said that he has lodged a complaint against the unknown person.

The police has registered a case against the accused Imtiyaz under sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. Police are trying to trace the accused using Internet Protocol (IP) addresses..