Man snatches imitation jewellery shop owner’s knife to kill him at Khar subway

An imitation jewellery shop owner was murdered at Khar subway by one of his wife’s acquaintances who allegedly harassed the woman. The accused snatched the knife the victim was carrying and stabbed him multiple times, police said.

A search is on for the accused.

According to police, Parvez Khan, 38, owned an imitation jewellery store at Rabodi, Thane. His wife, Shahaja, knew the accused, Akil Sayyad, prior to her marriage.

Shahaja in her statement to the police said that Sayyad too wanted to marry her and was stalking and harassing her even after her marriage to Khan. Based on her complaint, Rabodi police had registered a molestation case.

When Khan came to know about the harassment, he decided to question the accused. On Friday night, he called Sayyad to meet him at Khar subway. Khan was carrying a knife with him. But when he reached the spot, Sayyad allegedly snatched the weapon and stabbed him multiple times before leaving him bleeding.

A biker found Khan in a pool of blood and took him to nearby V N Desai Hospital in Santacruz East where he was declared dead before admission. Khan was stabbed in neck, shoulder, and stomach. Sayyad, the police said, is a welder by profession and stays in Santacruz.

“Sayyad was angry with Khan as a molestation case was registered against him by Shahaja whom he had known for the last 20 years,” Pradip More, senior police inspector, Vakola police station, said.

The police have booked the accused under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.