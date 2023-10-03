Man stabbed in clashes during Ganpati immersion procession dies

Mumbai: A 27-year-old man who was injured in clashes between rival Ganapati mandals from the Antop Hill area succumbed to his injuries late on Sunday night. According to the police, the incident occurred in the early hours of Friday when two Ganesh idols – GKR Garden Cha Raja and Antop Hill Church Cha Raja – came together during immersion processions near Dadar TT.

HT Image

The complainant, Appu Devendra, a resident of Vijay Nagar, Antop Hill, and other members of GKR Garden Cha Raja were proceeding towards Girgaum Chowpatty with their Ganesha idol in a truck, an officer from Matunga police station said, adding, “The victim, Chandu Devendra, a resident of Punjabi Camp, Antop Hill, was also with the procession. When the procession reached Dr B A Road, they stopped near Dadar TT circle to move the Ganesh idol and place it properly. Meanwhile, Antop Hill Church Cha Raja mandal’s Ganesh idol immersion procession also reached the spot. The accused, identified as Vishal Biradar, was sitting on the truck of Antop Hill Church Cha Raja,” said a police officer.

The officer added that Chandu and Vishal already had a fight six months ago over some issues. On Thursday, Vishal’s truck overtook Chandu’s truck and there was a verbal spat between the two, the officer said, adding, “Soon thereafter, both of them came down and a fight started between them. Vishal was joined by his younger brother, a minor. During the fight, Vishal removed a knife and stabbed Chandu multiple times. As he started bleeding profusely, others intervened and tried to calm them down, Chandu took out a knife and stabbed Vishal. Reacting to the counterattack, Vishal picked up the knife and again stabbed Chandu.”

He added that the complainant, who tried to intervene and save Chandu, was also stabbed by Vishal, however, he caught the knife and suffered injuries to his hands. Later, Chandu was rushed to Sion Hospital where Vishal was admitted.

“We have registered a case under section 302 (murder), and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against Vishal and his minor brother, a cross-case has been registered against Chandu under section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code,” said the police officer.

“We had initially registered a case for an attempt to murder. After Chandu died on Sunday evening, we have applied the charge of murder against Vishal and his minor brother,” said the police officer, adding that they are yet to make any arrests in the case as Vishal is still admitted in the hospital and is said to be stable.

