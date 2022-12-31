Man stabs himself outside Congress MLA’s office

Mumbai: A 40-year-old man, on Friday, created a ruckus outside the office of Congress MLA from Mumbadevi on the pretext of meeting him. Later, he injured himself with a billhook and was rushed to the state-run JJ Hospital.

The man identified as Mohammed Hussain Inayat Ali Khan is a resident of Pratiksha Nagar in Sion. Around 12:15 pm, he stole the billhook from a nearby coconut vendor.

He then went to the office of Congress MLA Amin Patel at Imamwada Road in Dongri.

“He was standing outside the office and demanded a meeting with him. The staffers identified as Yahaha Tungekar, Shahid Shaikh, Arshad Shaikh and Hanif Dalvi saw that Khan was carrying a billhook and asked him to keep the knife away,” said an officer from JJ Marg police station.

However, Khan was in no mood to listen and started yelling at the staffers.

“The staffers however told him politely that he would have to put the knife aside if he wanted to meet the MLA. Khan then took the billhook and started stabbing himself,” added the police officer.

The staffers overpowered him and pulled the knife from his hand.

“As Khan was bleeding, they rushed him to JJ Hospital and meanwhile also informed the local JJ police about the incident,” said the police officer. The police said Khan is now stable.

Khan is a history-sheeter and was booked by Nagpada, Wadala, Shahu Nagar, LT Marg and Mulund police in the past for theft and other offences.

“He is a drug addict and argued with a security guard. My staff very politely asked him to keep the billhook on one side if he wanted to meet me. I was anyway in Nagpur for the assembly session,” said Patel.