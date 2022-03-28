Man stabs his wife 20 times to settle domestic dispute

A 30-year-old labour contractor killed his wife by stabbing her 20 times in her abdomen and chest on Saturday morning at the Cuffe Parade area. Hearing the woman’s cries for help, local residents gathered at the spot and informed the police. The police then arrested the accused, Mohammad Irfan Chitawali.

Chitawali got married to the victim, Shaheen five years ago and they have two children aged 2 and 4 years. But since the last one year the couple have been often fighting over trivial issues due to which the husband started staying at Titwala with his parents. Shaheen was staying at Shiv Shakti Nagar area in Colaba with both her children. She worked as a domestic help in the vicinity, said a police officer.

Chitawali called Shaheen on Friday evening and said that he wanted to meet her on Saturday morning to sort out their issues and that they would live together again, said a police officer. He then came to meet her near Badhwar Park in Cuffe Parade area around 10:30am. He was carrying a knife in his pocket. After talking to her for a few minutes, he took out the knife and stabbed Shaheen several times in her abdomen and chest, said inspector Ajay Sawant of the Colaba police station.

On being informed, the patrolling police reached the spot and with the help of locals nabbed Chitawali. The knife has been recovered. He was arrested under the charge of murder and was produced in court on Sunday and remanded in police custody till March 30. The woman succumbed to her injuries before being taken to hospital.