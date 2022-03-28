Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Man stabs his wife 20 times to settle domestic dispute
mumbai news

Man stabs his wife 20 times to settle domestic dispute

Chitawali called Shaheen on Friday evening and said that he wanted to meet her on Saturday morning to sort out their issues. After talking to her for a few minutes, he took out a knife and stabbed Shaheen several times in her abdomen and chest. The woman succumbed to her injuries before being taken to hospital.
A 30-year-old labour contractor killed his wife by stabbing her 20 times in her abdomen and chest on Saturday morning at the Cuffe Parade area. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
Updated on Mar 28, 2022 02:21 AM IST
ByManish K Pathak

A 30-year-old labour contractor killed his wife by stabbing her 20 times in her abdomen and chest on Saturday morning at the Cuffe Parade area. Hearing the woman’s cries for help, local residents gathered at the spot and informed the police. The police then arrested the accused, Mohammad Irfan Chitawali.

Chitawali got married to the victim, Shaheen five years ago and they have two children aged 2 and 4 years. But since the last one year the couple have been often fighting over trivial issues due to which the husband started staying at Titwala with his parents. Shaheen was staying at Shiv Shakti Nagar area in Colaba with both her children. She worked as a domestic help in the vicinity, said a police officer.

Chitawali called Shaheen on Friday evening and said that he wanted to meet her on Saturday morning to sort out their issues and that they would live together again, said a police officer. He then came to meet her near Badhwar Park in Cuffe Parade area around 10:30am. He was carrying a knife in his pocket. After talking to her for a few minutes, he took out the knife and stabbed Shaheen several times in her abdomen and chest, said inspector Ajay Sawant of the Colaba police station.

RELATED STORIES

On being informed, the patrolling police reached the spot and with the help of locals nabbed Chitawali. The knife has been recovered. He was arrested under the charge of murder and was produced in court on Sunday and remanded in police custody till March 30. The woman succumbed to her injuries before being taken to hospital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP