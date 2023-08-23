Man suffers head injury after Gulmohar tree falls in Fort

Mumbai: A 44-year-old man suffered a head injury on Monday after the branch of a Gulmohar tree fell on him behind the Taj Mahal Palace in Fort. The victim, Sanjeev Mukherjee, was taken to the Bombay Hospital, New Marine Lines, and was discharged after treatment.

“The tree branch fell on a car, causing injuries to a man. A CT scan was done at the hospital, which revealed skull fracture,” an official from the Mumbai Fire Brigade said.

An official from the A ward of BMC said that the tree was situated on private premises but fell on the road. “The tree fell on the car, and the driver had minor injuries,” he said. “The civic body routinely sends notices for trees on private lands, ordering trimming and pruning to ensure safety.”

According to a resident, the fire department chopped the tree and cleared the road after the incident.

