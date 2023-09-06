Navi Mumbai

Man booked for threatening NMMT bus driver with a sword

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After videos of a 40 year old man threatening a NMMT bus driver with a sword went viral, a case has been registered by Vashi police under Arms Act.

The incident happened on Monday night when a NNMT bus driver applied brakes and a car from behind rammed onto the bus. Suryakant Suryavanshi (29), the driver of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) Service, was driving the bus number 31 from Uran to Koparkhairane on Monday night.

At around 10:30 pm, when Suryavanshi was driving from sector-10 in Vashi, some pedestrians suddenly crossed the road from the front of the bus, and the driver had to apply immediate brakes. At the same time, a speeding car behind the bus, rammed onto the bus from causing damages to both the vehicles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The driver of bus Sunny Lamba (40), who was going to a marriage was carrying a sword with him to be used in the marriage. He took out the same sword and started banging onto the window of the bus driver and started abusing him,” a police officer from Vashi police station said.

Some of the watchers on the road and the passengers seated inside the bus videographed the incident and posted it on social media after which Vashi police booked Lamba. He was detained and then released after issuing a notice, said police. A resident of Kalamboli, Lamba was travelling with his family for a marriage when the incident happened.