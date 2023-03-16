Man travelling on bus footboard falls, dies

MUMBAI: A Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking driver has been booked after a man travelling on the footboard of a bus fell and was crushed to death under the rear wheel of the vehicle near Akurli Metro station in Kandivali East on Tuesday.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the Samta Nagar police, the victim, Mohammed Naseem, 41, a tailor, along with coworker Pramod Sharma, 33, boarded the bus from Bandongri bus stop in Kandivali East. As the bus was crowded, the Malad residents were travelling on the footboard.

The incident happened at around 10.30am when the bus was trying to overtake a tempo. The tempo brushed the duo and Naseem came under the real wheel of the bus. Sharma was injured in the accident. The bus driver fled the spot after the mishap.

Naseem’s brother Mohammed Gulablar, 35, received a call from the police about the accident.

In his statement, Gulablar said, “I rushed to Shatabdi hospital upon learning that my brother had met with an accident. Sharma told me that they were travelling on the footboard of the bus when they lost balance as the bus took a sharp right and the tempo brushed my brother and Sharma.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The driver of the bus had seen the commuters were travelling on the footboard but did not drive with care, Gulablar alleged.

Naseem is survived by his son Raju Ahmed who stays with Gulablar’s family in Malad (East).

“We are trying to trace the driver,” a police officer said.