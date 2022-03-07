Man who killed girlfriend dies by suicide

Mumbai The man who allegedly murdered his girlfriend in a Vasai hotel on February 28, died by suicide in a Bihar hotel on Sunday.

The Zone 2 DCP Sanjaykumar Patil of MBVV Commissionerate has confirmed the development and said that a team has left for Bihar on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The man had checked in as a ‘designer’ and was supposed to check out on March 6. When he didn’t check out, the hotel workers went up to his room, which was locked. When they failed to get through to him, they called the local police, who recovered the body. His body was discovered at night near the bathroom of the Muzaffarpur hotel.

As of now, no suicide note has been found. “We have sent a team from Vasai to Bihar to complete the formalities. We do not know the motive behind the murder and the subsequent suicide,” Patil said.

On February 28, the body of the girlfriend was discovered at a famous Vasai hotel. The couple had checked into the room the previous night and were supposed to check out on February 28. However, the man left the hotel on Sunday evening and did not return.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When the hotel boy rang the bell on Monday for cleaning, no one answered the call. As the couple did not order any dinner the previous night as well, the boy informed the manager. Upon opening the door, the woman’s body was found on the bed.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to a mental health specialist.) Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918