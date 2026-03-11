Mumbai: A 29-year-old man who had jumped bail in 2018 after being arrested for threatening to throw acid on Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Monday rearrested by the DB Marg police. The accused, Kashinath Mandal, was changing his phone number and location constantly to evade arrest after fleeing the city in 2018, officers familiar with the matter said. He returned to Mumbai around 15 days ago and took up a job as a security guard in Kalachowkie, from where he was arrested, the officers noted. Man who threatened to throw acid on PM in 2018 rearrested

According to the police, in 2018, Mandal, who hails from Jharkhand, had called the control room of the elite central counterterrorism force, the National Security Guard (NSG), and threatened to throw acid on the Prime Minister.

The DB Marg police registered a case regarding the matter and arrested Mandal under section 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Considering the seriousness of the case, he was questioned by various Central agencies as well as local police. He was granted bail the same year, after which he went untraceable.

The Girgaon Metropolitan Magistrate court subsequently issued a bailable warrant and later a non-bailable warrant against him. But teams working to trace him failed to make any headway as he was changing his mobile number and location frequently, investigators said.

“We finally traced him to Abhyudaya Nagar in Kalachowkie, where he took up a job as a security guard two weeks ago,” the officer quoted earlier said.