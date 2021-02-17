Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mandatory RT-PCR tests continue to create problems at Mumbai airport
On February 14, a group of around 70 passengers refused to undergo the tests at the airport when they could not produce their Covid-19 negative test reports. The refusal left other inbound passengers stranded around the RT-PCR testing area for over two hours
By Neha LM Tripathi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:40 AM IST
Three months after Maharashtra mandated reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests for passengers from Delhi, Goa, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, Mumbai airport officials said they continue to face challenges in implementing the rule.

On February 14, a group of around 70 passengers refused to undergo the tests at the airport when they could not produce their Covid-19 negative test reports. The refusal left other inbound passengers stranded around the RT-PCR testing area for over two hours.

Satish Menon, a Mumbai resident who had arrived from Goa and got tested, said the group refused to get tested even as the officials explained the rule. “They got aggressive in a manner that authorities had to close the door that led us towards the baggage counter. I tried explaining to the group that they were wrong and would have to get tested just like I did. But they were too violent to listen, which left over 200 passengers stranded for more than two hours. ”

The authorities had to call the police to bring the situation under control.

An airport official said passengers in large groups find it difficult to pay 850 per person for the test. “Despite being aware of the rule, they refuse to take the test and get violent with the staff in charge.”

Maharashtra made a negative RT-PCR mandatory from November 25. Passengers flying into the state should have tested negative 72 hours before landing.

