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Manipal Health acquires Andheri hospital property for 495 crore

The latest acquisition concludes a transaction initiated in 2024, when Bengaluru-based Manipal Hospitals purchased the primary portion of the hospital property for around ₹415 crore. That deal involved a majority share of the 10,590 sq m hospital land parcel and the main hospital building.

Published on: May 12, 2026 05:02 am IST
By Ateeq Shaikh
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MUMBAI: Manipal Health Enterprises has acquired a hospital property in Andheri for 495 crore, completing the second leg of an overall 908-crore transaction involving the site, according to property registration documents accessed through CRE Matrix.

Manipal Health acquires Andheri hospital property for 495 crore

The healthcare provider, backed by Temasek Holdings and TPG, acquired a 752 sq m land parcel along with a hospital building with a built-up area of 21,000 sq m. The transaction was registered on May 6, with stamp duty of 29 crore paid for the deal.

The sellers included Khubchandani Hospitals Private Limited, Khubchandani Properties and Investment Private Limited, and Perfect Realty Private Limited.

The latest acquisition concludes a transaction initiated in 2024, when Bengaluru-based Manipal Hospitals purchased the primary portion of the hospital property for around 415 crore. That deal involved a majority share of the 10,590 sq m hospital land parcel and the main hospital building.

The latest deed transfers the remaining portions excluded from the original agreement, effectively consolidating ownership of the entire hospital property under Manipal Health Enterprises.

 
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