MUMBAI: Manipal Health Enterprises has acquired a hospital property in Andheri for ₹495 crore, completing the second leg of an overall ₹908-crore transaction involving the site, according to property registration documents accessed through CRE Matrix.

Manipal Health acquires Andheri hospital property for ₹ 495 crore

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The healthcare provider, backed by Temasek Holdings and TPG, acquired a 752 sq m land parcel along with a hospital building with a built-up area of 21,000 sq m. The transaction was registered on May 6, with stamp duty of ₹29 crore paid for the deal.

The sellers included Khubchandani Hospitals Private Limited, Khubchandani Properties and Investment Private Limited, and Perfect Realty Private Limited.

The latest acquisition concludes a transaction initiated in 2024, when Bengaluru-based Manipal Hospitals purchased the primary portion of the hospital property for around ₹415 crore. That deal involved a majority share of the 10,590 sq m hospital land parcel and the main hospital building.

The latest deed transfers the remaining portions excluded from the original agreement, effectively consolidating ownership of the entire hospital property under Manipal Health Enterprises.

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{{^usCountry}} The hospital complex, spread across nearly 2.61 acres, has a built-up area of more than 20,000 sq m. One of the blocks includes a basement with 180 enclosed parking spaces and 204 mechanical stack parking spaces, besides a lower ground floor, ground floor and three upper floors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The hospital complex, spread across nearly 2.61 acres, has a built-up area of more than 20,000 sq m. One of the blocks includes a basement with 180 enclosed parking spaces and 204 mechanical stack parking spaces, besides a lower ground floor, ground floor and three upper floors. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The transaction highlights continued investor interest in Mumbai’s healthcare real estate sector. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The transaction highlights continued investor interest in Mumbai’s healthcare real estate sector. {{/usCountry}}

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