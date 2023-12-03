Manohar Joshi brings in his 86th birthday with kharvas and sugar-free biscuits

MUMBAI: Former chief minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi, who has been suffering partial memory loss over the last few years, sprung a surprise on his supporters and well-wishers on Saturday, as he visited his office at Kohinoor Technical Institute, in Dadar, to bring in his 86th birthday.

Mumbai, India – Dec 02, 2023: Shivsena leader Manohar Joshi at Kohinoor Office, Dadar, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday day, Dec 02, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Joshi’s health has been fragile since May when he suffered brain haemorrhage. It led him into the ICU in Hinduja Hospital where he lay in a semi-conscious state for a couple of days. As the doctors saw little hope of recovery, he was asked to retreat to his Shivaji Park home, where he is being cared.

On Saturday, members of his family brought him to the office, which was set up by him, after a small celebration at home. It was the first time he had stepped out since his last health crisis, said his son Unmesh. “His health has improved significantly, and he gets all charged up when he meets people,” said Unmesh.

Joshi was inundated with phone calls as soon as he arrived, one of them was his OSD in Delhi, A P Pathak. The two conversed cheerfully in Hindi. But when a Shiv sainik enquired after his health, the octogenarian broke down remembering his wife, who had passed away during the pandemic.

He failed to recognise many visitors, although when some Shiv sainiks brought him golden chafa, a flower Joshi loves, he broke into a smile. When Manohar Bhosale, 65, an old-time sainik, presented the traditional delicacy – kharvas, made from steamed colostrum milk – Joshi asked: “Is it cow’s or buffalos?” He then asked for a fat slice.

Bhosale, who owns Swami Samarth, a vada stall near Sena Bhavan, said, “Joshi sir has always supported my family and got jobs for some members at Jaslok Hospital, making just one phone call. He was one of the most powerful politicians of his time and a respected personality in Mumbai.”

Sainath Rajadhyaksha who heads a BMC engineers’ union, was elated when Joshi recognised him. “I am amazed by the remarkable improvement in his health,” he said.

Among others who dropped by were Shiv Sena (UBT) MP from Sindhudurg, Vinayak Raut, former mayors Vishakha Raut and Milind Vaidya and a few former corporators.

When Vishakha Raut stepped forward Joshi failed to recognise her immediately, but a flash of memory came by when she handed him a hamper of sugar-free biscuits that she got for him for several years. “How are you Viskhakha,” he asked and introduced her to some others in the room.