Man's tattoo leads police to arrest his killers in Kalwa
mumbai news

Kalwa police with the four killers on Thursday. A tattoo on the wrist of the murdered man leads police to the arrest of the four. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 09:33 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thane

A tattoo on the hand of a 26-year-old man, who was found murdered, helped Kalwa police in Thane to identify the man and also find his killers within 24 hours of the incident.

The victim’s body was found in the bushes near Bhaskar Nagar Chawl in Kalwa and the police have arrested four persons who allegedly assaulted him suspecting him to be a mobile thief.

On June 1, Kalwa police received a call that a man was found unconscious. Police reached the spot and took the man to Kalwa Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The man looked in his early 20s, had a small beard and an anchor tattoo at the back of his left wrist.

The officials identified him after inquiring about the tattoo as Farid Shaikh, a resident of Samrat Ashok Nagar in Kalwa (E). The police then started taking information about his whereabouts on the day of the murder.

M Awhad, senior police inspector, said, “We received information that he was last seen with the four accused who live in Shanti Mafatlal slum area. Our team immediately went to the spot, conducted a search operation and nabbed all of them. The accused who met Shaikh on May 31 night, thought he was trying to steal one of their mobile phones because of which all four started assaulting him till he became unconscious. Later, they fled the spot and Shaikh was left lying unconscious.”

The accused have been identified as Abid Shaikh (25), Sohel Shaikh (19), Allauddin Shaikh (19) and Sarfaroj Ansari.

