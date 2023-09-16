Mantralaya staffer, son-in-law booked for cheating job-seekers

MUMBAI: A 41-year-old Mantralaya staffer was booked for allegedly cheating several candidates by promising them jobs in Indian Railways under Maharashtra quota. According to police officials, the accused sent the aspirants to Kolkata for pre-employment medical check-ups and later for training in railway workshops.

The Worli police have booked Govind Bandkar, a resident of BDD Chawls in Worli, and his son-in-law, Zimankar. The case is registered based on a complaint lodged by Vishal Maladkar, a resident of Borivali.

The complainant came to know about Bandkar, who claimed to be working in Mantralaya. His uncle had also paid Bhandkar for jobs for two of his sons. Bandkar had claimed that through the Maharashtra government quota in Indian Railways, he could get people jobs as booking clerks.

“He claimed that he charged ₹10 lakh for jobs in Mumbai city and ₹8 lakh for jobs in other parts of the state. In August 2021, the complainant after paying him went to Kolkata,” said the police officer. His medical test was conducted in a railway hospital in Kharagpur and later he along with 40 other candidates was asked to stay in railway quarters.

“The complainant stayed there for more than 60 days under the name of training and was later brought back to the city. After a few days, in May 2022, the complainant was given a joining letter by railways,” said the police officer.

He even visited the central railway headquarters at CSMT and gave his thumb impression on some papers, but his joining was being delayed. “The accused told Maladkar that the railway union had opposed the appointment on some or the other grounds and therefore his joining was getting delayed so he asked him to pay a further ₹2 lakh to him,” said the police officer.

The complainant paid the balance amount of ₹2 lakh to the accused, though his joining was being delayed. However, later when he again approached Bandkar, the accused threatened him that he had all his papers and would destroy his career.

“Finally, when the complainant came to know that Bandkar had cheated others as well he approached us and based on his complaint we have registered a case against Bandkar and his son-in-law under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 465 (forgery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code,” said a police officer.

“The complainant has told us there were 40 candidates in training and he himself had seen several others paying Bandkar, a Mantralaya staffer,” said the police officer.

