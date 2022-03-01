Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Manukumar Srivastava state’s new chief secretary
mumbai news

Manukumar Srivastava state’s new chief secretary

The Maharashtra government on Monday appointed Manukumar Srivastava as the new chief secretary
He has also held charge as the additional commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, additional chief secretary (revenue), and the district collector of Nagpur and Kolhapur districts. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 12:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai

The Maharashtra government on Monday appointed Manukumar Srivastava as the new chief secretary. He replaced incumbent Debashish Chakrabarty.

Srivastava is an Indian Administrative Service officer of the 1986 batch and was the additional chief secretary (home). He has also held charge as the additional commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, additional chief secretary (revenue), and the district collector of Nagpur and Kolhapur districts.

Apart from Srivastava, the names of additional chief secretaries Manoj Saunik, Sujata Saunik, and Dr Nitin Kareer were in the reckoning for the job of the top bureaucrat in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP