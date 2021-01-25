IND USA
Maratha outfits seek Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar’s resignation over ‘bogus’ quota remark

State relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar stirred up controversy on Sunday by saying that the state backward classes commission’s report, based on which the Maratha reservation was given, was “bogus”
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:53 PM IST
While speaking at a rally of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in Jalna, senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said that the commission’s report was unscientific. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

While speaking at a rally of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in Jalna, Wadettiwar said that the commission’s report was unscientific.

Maratha organisations have now demanded his resignation for the statement which has led to the disputes between communities.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of the Legislative Council (MLC) and Maratha leader Vinayak Mete said, “The statement by the minister is uncalled for and against the state culture. The Congress and Ashok Chavan who heads the cabinet sub-committee should clear the official stand or else take action against him [Wadettiwar].”

Maratha Kranti Morcha staged a protest outside the Congress office, condemning the statement.

