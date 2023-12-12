Maratha quota agitation face Manoj Jarange's health declines; admitted to hospital

Prominent face of the Maratha quota agitation Manoj Jarange-Patil admitted to hospital after his health started to decline following a public assembly. Patil is known for spearheading the protest demanding reservation for the Maratha community in Maharashtra.

Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil hospitalised

The activist was touring parts of Maharashtra to raise awareness about his demand for reservation for the Maratha community.

He earlier targeted Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadanvis and claimed some people close to him speak against the Marashtas and appealed to him to restrain them.

"This is my last request you can say. They (leaders in Maharashtra) should see that there should be no disgruntlement among people. There are five-seven people who speak about Maratha (community) and are close to Devendra Fadnavis," he said.

He further gave a deadline to the state government to provide reservations by December 24, or “they (government) will face consequences”. He, however, expressed confidence in chief minister Eknath Shinde.

"We now understand that you (Fadnavis) talk sweetly, but don't do our work. We have faith that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will give us a reservation. If they (government) don't give it, we will fight against them also after December 24," he said.

