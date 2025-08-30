Marathas camp near Azad Maidan with a month’s ration

Mumbai: South Mumbai was awash with orange flags and stoles carried by Maratha quota protestors on Friday as parked vehicles jostled for road space with office-goers and protestors climbed atop trees and even the Azad maidan police chowky to get a glimpse of Manoj Jarange Patil on the first day of his indefinite hunger strike. When rains descended in the afternoon on Friday, protestors sought shelter at CSMT (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

“Ek mahine ka ration laya hai (We are carrying along a month’s ration),” quipped Ajay Chauhan, 31, a farmer from Beed district, indicating readiness among protestors to camp for as long as necessary to get the Mahayuti government accede to their demand.

Jarange Patil, the wiry activist from Jalna district leading the struggle, was initially granted permission to hold a protest at Azad Maidan only for a day. On Friday evening, permission was extended by another day till Saturday.

Protestors began trickling into the city from Thursday night itself, via trains, buses, trucks and tempos. Since the police did not allow vehicles to proceed beyond the southern end of the Eastern Freeway and the Eastern Express Highway, numerous tempos and mini trucks were parked on the two flyovers. Many spent the night on Thursday on the flyovers while those who arrived by train camped at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

On Friday morning, protestors set out on foot towards the designated protest spot at Azad Maidan, walking alongside office-goers in cabs and private cars. Many vehicles were parked along roads leading to Azad Maidan as well, even as office-goers found their way blocked by police barricades at multiple spots, forcing them to take detours. The police later allowed office-goers through the barricades after checking their identity cards.

“Fifty-five of us have come from Parbhani in a few tempos,” said Bhagwat Shinde, 56, a farmer waiting outside CSMT. “We are well prepared with food and a chulha to cook right here if needed. The sarkar (government) hasn’t done anything for us, but we can manage.”

The crowd swelled at around 10am, when Jarange Patil arrived at Azad Maidan with his entourage. People climbed onto trees, vehicles, and even the Azad Maidan police chowki for a better view amidst hoots and slogans. The police struggled to contain the activity even as protesters trampled on artificial flowers and other decorative elements along road dividers.

When rains descended in the afternoon, protestors scrambled for shelter at CSMT, under the gates of the BMC headquarter, in bus stops and the steps of the yet-to-be-opened metro station. Some were seen wearing raincoats or using laminated posters for protection from the rain while wet shirts were hung to dry next to vents of the CSMT subway.

Most restaurants in the area were closed during the first half of the day and protestors relied on vada pavs made from their own supplies or distributed by well-wishers.

Access to toilets posed a major challenge, as public toilets near the venue proved insufficient and pay-and-use toilets insisted on a fee. Many slipped behind metro barricades and buildings to take a leak, the stench carried far by whiffs of wind accompanied by rain.