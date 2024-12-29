MUMBAI: Marathi actress Prajakta Mali on Saturday strongly objected to her name being dragged into the Santosh Deshmukh murder case in Beed and demanded that BJP legislator Suresh Dhas, who made the remarks against her, tender a public apology. Marathi actor dragged into Beed murder controversy by BJP politician

Deshmukh, the sarpanch of a village, was abducted and brutally murdered earlier this month for raising his voice against an extortion racket in Beed. Dhas, speaking about NCP minister Dhananjay Munde and his close aide Walmik Karad, who is accused of being the mastermind in the murder, had said that the duo also had a “Parli pattern” of inviting female actors for events. Referring to Mali by name, Dhas had remarked that she was familiar with Parli (Munde’s hometown and constituency). His remarks went viral on Friday.

Mali is a renowned Marathi film and television actor. She also anchors a popular Marathi comedy show, ‘Maharashtra chi hasya jatra’ on a private television channel and has a significant fan following in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Saturday, Mali said that Dhas had made the snide remarks with the intention of defaming her and she was well aware of what he meant. She said she had already lodged a complaint with the state women’s commission and sought action against Dhas. She also requested chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to take action in the case.

“We are artistes and we attend public and cultural functions when invited,” she said. “If artistes, especially women artistes like me, are targeted in this manner, it will set a bad precedent. The chief minister must intervene and ensure strong action.” Mali added that she had sought an appointment with Fadnavis.

Dhas, on his part, refused to apologise. “There is no question of my apologising to Mali. I think this is being done to divert the attention from the real issue, that is the Deshmukh murder case,” he told media persons in Beed.

Before Deshmukh, Karuna Sharma, the second wife of Dhanajay Munde, had made similar remarks against Prajakta Mali. When asked about this, Mali said she had sent a legal notice to Sharma, after which she had ceased making allegations. Dhananjay Munde has not reacted to the controversy so far.

Mali, who hosted Indian Idol Marathi from 2021 to 2023, has appeared as a supporting actress in Hindi films such as Swades, Gandhi My Father and Manikarnika. She has played lead roles in several Marathi films, with her latest movie, Phulwanti, doing well at the box-office.