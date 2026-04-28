Mumbai, The Maharashtra transport department will launch a special verification drive from May 1 to August 15 to ensure effective implementation of the decision to make Marathi mandatory for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers in the state, minister Pratap Sarnaik said on Tuesday.

Marathi must for auto, taxi drivers in Maharashtra; special verification drive from May 1: Minister

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Addressing a press conference, the transport minister said that under the drive, licences of the drivers will not be cancelled solely for not knowing Marathi, but strict action will be taken against the violators and those engaged in illegal transportation.

"Action will be taken only as per existing legal provisions," he said.

The drive will be carried out across all 59 Regional Transport Offices in the state under the supervision of a committee headed by Additional Transport Commissioner Ravindra Gaikwad.

"If one wants to do business in Maharashtra, knowing Marathi is essential," the minister said, adding that representatives of auto and taxi unions have expressed full support to the decision.

Citing a recent special drive in Mira-Bhayander, Sarnaik said an inspection of 3,443 auto-rickshaws was conducted, during which 565 drivers failed to demonstrate the knowledge of Marathi.

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{{^usCountry}} "But these drivers have shown willingness to learn the language," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "But these drivers have shown willingness to learn the language," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The committee headed by Gaikwad will monitor the campaign on a daily and weekly basis, and issue directions to RTOs based on inspection reports, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The committee headed by Gaikwad will monitor the campaign on a daily and weekly basis, and issue directions to RTOs based on inspection reports, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Facilities will be provided at RTO offices for drivers willing to learn Marathi, with training support from Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad and Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh. Booklets and e-material will also be made available, according to Sarnaik. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Facilities will be provided at RTO offices for drivers willing to learn Marathi, with training support from Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad and Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh. Booklets and e-material will also be made available, according to Sarnaik. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Drivers who complete the training will be issued certificates by the state government, which will be required at the time of licence renewal, the minister said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Drivers who complete the training will be issued certificates by the state government, which will be required at the time of licence renewal, the minister said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Giving an opportunity to those willing to learn Marathi is part of the state's tradition, but there will be no compromise with those violating rules," Sarnaik warned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Giving an opportunity to those willing to learn Marathi is part of the state's tradition, but there will be no compromise with those violating rules," Sarnaik warned. {{/usCountry}}

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A comprehensive report on the 100-day drive will be submitted on August 16, based on which further policy decisions will be taken, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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