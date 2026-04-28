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Marathi must for auto, taxi drivers in Maharashtra; special verification drive from May 1: Minister

Marathi must for auto, taxi drivers in Maharashtra; special verification drive from May 1: Minister

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 05:19 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, The Maharashtra transport department will launch a special verification drive from May 1 to August 15 to ensure effective implementation of the decision to make Marathi mandatory for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers in the state, minister Pratap Sarnaik said on Tuesday.

Marathi must for auto, taxi drivers in Maharashtra; special verification drive from May 1: Minister

Addressing a press conference, the transport minister said that under the drive, licences of the drivers will not be cancelled solely for not knowing Marathi, but strict action will be taken against the violators and those engaged in illegal transportation.

"Action will be taken only as per existing legal provisions," he said.

The drive will be carried out across all 59 Regional Transport Offices in the state under the supervision of a committee headed by Additional Transport Commissioner Ravindra Gaikwad.

"If one wants to do business in Maharashtra, knowing Marathi is essential," the minister said, adding that representatives of auto and taxi unions have expressed full support to the decision.

Citing a recent special drive in Mira-Bhayander, Sarnaik said an inspection of 3,443 auto-rickshaws was conducted, during which 565 drivers failed to demonstrate the knowledge of Marathi.

A comprehensive report on the 100-day drive will be submitted on August 16, based on which further policy decisions will be taken, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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