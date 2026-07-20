Maritime Board finalises new contractor, stalled Radio Club Jetty to restart

MUMBAI: The work on the Maharashtra government’s ambitious Radio Club Jetty project, which was stalled for more than three months, will restart soon. After terminating the earlier contractor for delays, the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) has finalised Modern Engineering and Projects Ltd, which made a ₹204-crore bid, and expects to expedite the work.

At present, 3 million to 3.5 million passengers travel to JNPT, Mandva, Elephanta Caves and other places from five jetties at the Gateway Of India. The Maharashtra government decided that this was inadequate for the rising traffic and decided to build a new jetty with modern facilities at Radio Club. The ₹229-crore project involves the construction of a 6,400-square-metre terminal platform with a tennis racquet-shaped jetty with 10 boarding platforms.

The proposal includes a parking facility for 150 cars, a VIP waiting area, a food court, a café, an administrative area with ticket counters, and an open-air amphitheatre along the jetty. The jetty project was opposed by local residents and environmental activists for inviting noise pollution and traffic congestion and even challenged in the Bombay high court but to no avail.

In October 2024, the government awarded the project to infra company RKEC Projects Ltd. As per the original schedule, it was to be completed by May 2026. In 2025, the company was granted a deadline extension till August 2026. Despite this, the contractor failed to achieve the expected milestones and finally, on April 21, 2026, the MMB officially terminated its contract with RKEC.

The process of appointing a new contractor began, and a fresh tender for the balance work, estimated at ₹196.34 crore, was floated on April 29, 2026. Two bids were received but since only one bidder was found technically qualified, the tender was reissued on June 17, 2026. “After the fresh tender process, Modern Engineering and Projects Ltd has emerged as the winner with the lowest bid,” said an official. “The official letter will be issued now and work will begin soon.”