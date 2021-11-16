Mathadis protest against unloading bags heavier than 50kg at APMC market in Navi Mumbai

The mathadis (headloaders), who have been protesting for the past 15 months against unloading bags of more than 50kg, went on strike again on Tuesday at the APMC wholesale onion-potato market.

They had earlier protested in February.

The mathadis refused to unload bags weighing more than 50kg and threatened to intensify their agitation if their demands were not met immediately.

Mathadi leader Narendra Patil said, “The mathadis have been taken for a ride for the past several months. Despite the central government issuing orders restricting the weight of the bags to 50kg, the traders continue to get the mathadis to unload heavier bags.

“This is exploitation of the mathadis and we will no longer tolerate it. If the situation is not corrected, tomorrow we will have mathadis from all the APMC markets converge at the APMC administrative office and take over the cabins of the officials.”

APMC director and trader, Ashok Walunj, said, “We have repeatedly asked our suppliers to not send more than 50kg bags. There are just a few overweight bags that come at times and we will ensure that they too are stopped.”

