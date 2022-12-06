Matheran begins e-rickshaw trial

Mumbai: A three-month trial of e-rickshaws from Dasturi Naka to Matheran – the city’s favourite and closest hill station – began on Monday. The initiative is likely to eradicate the hand-pulled carts, which, apart from horses, is the only mode of transportation in the area.

Currently, there are 460 horses and 94 hand-pulled rickshaws.

People also trek their way up to reach the hill station where cars – using petrol and diesel – have been banned since the British era.

Seven e-rickshaws were introduced for the trial on Monday. Sachin Manve, a driver of an e-rickshaw said, “My e-rickshaw was used by students and handicapped on Monday. It is smooth and can climb the terrains with great ease.’’

As of now, the prices for e-rickshaw will be ₹5 per seat for students and ₹35 per seat for others.

In May, the Supreme Court allowed the Matheran Municipal Council to have a pilot project to have e-rickshaws in the hill station.

Surekha Bhange, chief officer of the Matheran Municipal Council said, “When we issued expressions of interest for e-rickshaws, six companies came forward and five of them took part in trials.” Bhange added that they have selected two models for the trial.

“At present, we will give preference to students, senior citizens, pregnant women and the handicapped,’’ she said. “Right now, it is only for the local citizens, tourists will not be allowed.”

Sunil Shinde – a resident of Matheran who had taken the lead to start the e-rickshaws – said, “Hand-pulled rickshaws are inhuman and have an immense effect on the rickshaw-puller’s health.”

He added that the first appeal to bring in e-rickshaws was made by him in 2012 and eventually he filed a PIL in November 2021. “Finally, when I noticed there was no progress, I filed a petition in the SC and they agreed to a pilot project,’’ said Shinde.

The horse owners are indirectly opposing these e-rickshaws, he said. Gradually, those pulling hand-carts will be given preference for the battery-operated vehicles.

Ganpat Ranjane, a handcart puller said, “I have been pulling hand carts since 1989. I never wanted my children to come into my profession. I educated them and wanted them to do something else in life. We are still stuck in old era.” He is hopeful of getting an e-rickshaw.