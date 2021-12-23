Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / May 2023 deadline set for start of Navi Mumbai’s first PG Medical College
mumbai news

May 2023 deadline set for start of Navi Mumbai’s first PG Medical College

Navi Mumbai civic commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, emphasised to take necessary action to start the first batch of post-graduate course in the Medical College in the academic session starting in May 2023; he directed to get the necessary government and health permits for the same and to build infrastructure, get adequate manpower and equipment for the hospital
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, has set up a deadline of May 2023 to have the city’s first Medical College running. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Dec 23, 2021 06:59 PM IST
ByRaina Shine, Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) civic chief has set up a deadline to get its first PG Medical College by May 2023.

The officials have been assigned to start the process of getting adequate faculty and infrastructure for the same phase wise.

At a meeting, NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, emphasised to take necessary action to start the first batch of post-graduate (PG) course in the medical college in the academic session starting in May 2023. He directed to get the necessary government and health permits for the same and to build infrastructure, get adequate manpower and equipment for the hospital. The staff have been asked to work on the hostel and library facilities meant for the college students.

“The college will not be just a provision for the students in the city but will also provide better quality healthcare to the citizens of Navi Mumbai,” Bangar added.

A committee was set up under the chairmanship of additional commissioner, Dr Sanjay Kakade. The committee submitted a detailed project report to the commissioner. The meeting, which was held following the submission of the report, discussed in detail the launch of a planned medical college.

RELATED STORIES

“The plan is to start Medicine, Surgery, Orthopaedic, Gynecology and Paediatric branches in the first phase and other branches would be started in three phases. A separate place for the hostel will also have to be made,” Bangar added.

In the first phase, medical college facilities would be started from Vashi and Airoli hospitals. The health department has been asked to take regular review meetings to keep a check on the work of the college launch.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron alert
Ludhiana Blast
Christmas 2021
Online payment rules
PM Modi in Varanasi
PM Modi Covid 19 Meeting
National Farmers Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP