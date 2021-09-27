Mayor gives BMC 10-day deadline to fill potholes in Mumbai

Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Monday gave a deadline to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to fill up all potholes in the next 8-10 days. Pednekar was in the eastern suburbs to inaugurate the Jari Mari Marg in Kurla and Subhash Nagar Marg in Chembur.

In a statement, the mayor was quoted saying, “It is understandable to have potholes on the roads during heavy rain. But after that it is the first duty of staffers to all up the potholes when the rains stop and there is a dry spell.”

Pednekar added, “Even after appointing dedicated Road Engineers (REs) to fill the potholes, it is wrong if these engineers are given additional charge of other departments.”

Pednekar also said she would order an inquiry to check if REs have been given additional work from other departments. The mayor also directed the deputy municipal commissioner and chief engineer (roads) to investigate and submit a report on the potholes on all these roads.

Mumbai reported around 1,000 potholes have been reported between June 2021 and till date. The BMC has claimed to have filled over 30,000 potholes in the city from April 2021 to the first week of September 2021.

Meanwhile, Pednekar also directed that the responsibility for filling the potholes should be assigned to the assistant engineer (roads) and the potholes should be filled immediately.