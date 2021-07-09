MBBS grads must complete internship in same institute where they studied: NMC guidelines

Medical graduates will have to complete their 12-month compulsory internship in the same institute where they pursued their MBBS degree, states the new draft internship guidelines recently released by the National Medical Commission (NMC). MBBS graduates will also have to pursue a part of their internship in Indian Systems of Medicine (ISM), states the Draft Regulations for Compulsory Rotating Internship 2021, which was released by the NMC this week.

“Indian medical graduates will complete the entire duration of their compulsory internship in the institute where they pursued and completed their MBBS. Foreign medical graduates who require to complete a period of internship shall do so only in medical colleges approved for providing Compulsory Rotating Internship to Indian medical graduates,” states the draft regulations released on the NMC website on July 7.

While the medical internship until now covered mandatory time in different branches of medicine including community and general medicine, psychiatry, paediatrics, general surgery, etc, the new guidelines also include ISM branches which include Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, Homeopathy and Sowa Rigpa. “Student may choose any elective, provided the discipline is available in the same college/institution where the internship is being pursued,” states the draft regulations.

The new guidelines outline the various aspects of the MBBS internship ranging from the goals, objectives and duration to eligibility and all the different branches of medicine that should be included in the 12 months. “The goal of the internship programme is to train medical graduates to fulfil their roles as doctors of the first contact in the community,” states the document.

While the intention behind stating medical graduates to the same institute where they pursued their degree was to avoid students being fleeced by medical institutes, under the pretext of a no-objection certificate to pursue internship elsewhere, parents feel this will be restricting students from joining an internship programme at an institute of their preference. “The rule about pursuing an internship in the same college needs to be amended as students may prefer doing an internship at a government college where they may get exposure to better learning. It is, however, good to get clarity on the internship rules for students since many colleges take this crucial year lightly, especially private colleges,” said Sudha Shenoy, parent and activist.