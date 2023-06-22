MBMC engineers lodge complaint, seek FIR against legislator Geeta Jain

Kicker: Slapping incident

MUMBAI: Two junior engineers, attached to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), on Wednesday registered a complaint with the police that they were allegedly abused, and one of them slapped, by independent legislator Geeta Jain while they were visiting Kashimira on duty.

The two junior engineers, Shubham Patil and Sanjay Soni, are seeking registration of an FIR against Jain, who has extended support to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The incident was captured on video and was posted on social media on Tuesday evening, and it soon went viral.

According to the complaint filed by Patil and Soni, both of whom are attached to ward number six of the MBMC, they were instructed to visit a site based on a complaint received about illegal encroachment in Penkapada area of Kashimira.

They said in the police complaint that as soon as they reached the spot, Jain started arguing with them and soon became abusive. She then allegedly pushed and slapped Patil, who has been employed by the civic administration on a contractual basis, as a part of its encroachment squad.

After the video of the incident went viral, Jain said that the municipal corporation was carrying out an unlawful demolition and had not bothered to inform the residents.

She said that there were women and children, including a six-month-old infant and elderly people, inside the houses and they were being forcibly evicted. She stated that on June 16, the demolition squad was stopped but they returned on Tuesday.

“One of the engineers was laughing when I was examining the state of the families, who were crying. I am aware that I have taken the law into my hands, but I do not regret it. To me, the betterment of my citizens is most important,” said Jain.

“I am ready to face any consequences for my actions,” she added claiming that the demolition was being carried out during monsoon which is not permitted.

The Kashimira police said that they have received the complaint copy from the engineers and are verifying it based on which, they will take appropriate action.