MBMC pulled up for erecting biogas plants on reserved plots

Mumbai: The divisional commissioner of Maharashtra’s Konkan division has initiated action against the Mira Bhaindar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) for alleged irregularities and corruption in the construction of 10 biogas-based power generation plants on plots reserved for burial ground, playground, medical facility, maternity home and primary school. In a letter dated November 13, Ravindra Jadhav, deputy commissioner, Konkan division asked the MBMC commissioner to reply with relevant documents within 15 days.

The power plants in question were set up at an estimated cost of ₹55 crore without following the due process of approval from the general body, and in violation of the due bidding process, according to the letter from the divisional commissioner. The commissioner’s office, which has administrative control over all collectors and municipal commissioners, initiated the action after a complaint by former corporator and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sanjay Pange.

In his complaint, Pange alleged the tenure of former commissioner Dilip Dhole – who was sent on compulsory leave this year in connection with a land scam – was filled with corruption and irregularities.

He claimed that the MBMC erected eight biogas-based power generation plants at different locations between 2019 and 2021, of which five are operational while the others are still under construction. Although these eight plants were approved by the general body and the commissioner, they were set up on the plots reserved for nursing homes, playgrounds, dispensary and schools.

Two other plants were erected during this period without any permission from the general body, the municipal commissioner or standing committee, said Pange. One of them was on a burial ground reserved for the Bohra community, while the other stood on a plot reserved for a playground.

“Whenever there is construction on any reserved plot, the ‘change in reservation’ needs to be sought from the government under section 37 of the Monopolistic and Restrictive Trade Practices Act, 1969. But no such permission was taken here. This led to irregularities and corruption worth crores of rupees, and I am glad the divisional commissioner has ordered an inquiry after my complaint,” said Sanjay Pange.

In his complaint, Pange said the illegal constructions need to demolished as per section 260 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act. “The act mandates the recovery of losses from the people responsible for it. The responsibility on the then commissioner Dilip Dhole and others should be fixed,” he wrote.

MBMC commissioner Sanjay Katkar said he was not aware of the matter as it had happened much before he joined. “I will have to refer to files pertaining to the matter and can reply to the query once office reopens on Tuesday,” said Katkar.

Meanwhile, Deepak Khambit, deputy city engineer, MBMC said that all due procedures were followed while constructing the power generation plants. The plants were erected to ease the burden on the dumping ground at Uttan, using money we received from the state government, he said. All the plants, including the two erected on the burial ground and playground have all the permissions.

“The corporation is permitted to use 10-15% of a reserved plot for a public interest project without taking permission from the state government,” said Khambit, adding that they had followed the due tender process as well.

Officials from the urban development department disagreed with Khambit’s view, even though they agreed that local bodies were empowered to utilise a certain part of reserved plots for allied activities.

“Firstly, power generation plants cannot be erected on a small part of reserved plots that admeasures less than one acre. Secondly, how can a school or maternity home be located next to the power generation plant? If plants are erected using government money, the nod for the change in the reservation should also be taken,” said an official.

