MUMBAI: A special MCOCA court on Saturday ordered an inquiry into an assault on an inmate by staff inside Taloja Central Jail. The court was hearing an organised crime case involving a ₹50-lakh mephedrone deal dispute when one of the accused informed the bench that jail staff had brutally assaulted him.

Navi Mumbai _September_12_ Prisoner counseling at Taloja jail, Navi Mumbai _September_12th Thursday_ 2013 Photos: Bachchan kumar

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In his application, Sarwar Maksud Khan stated that prison officials assaulted him inside Circle No. 3 on April 28. He alleged that they hit him with fists, kicks, sticks, and belts. He also claimed he was denied medical treatment for his injuries. According to Khan, the assault was retaliation for complaints he made as a witness in another custodial torture case.

Taking serious note of the allegations, the court directed the additional director general of Prisons to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within a month. It also ordered that the application be forwarded to prison authorities and that the accused receive appropriate medical examination and treatment.

The inmate’s allegations surfaced during routine proceedings in a case involving multiple accused individuals from different jails who were brought before the court.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the prosecution, the case stems from a failed drug manufacturing deal in which about ₹50 lakh was allegedly paid to produce mephedrone. When the contraband was not delivered, the dispute escalated into violence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the prosecution, the case stems from a failed drug manufacturing deal in which about ₹50 lakh was allegedly paid to produce mephedrone. When the contraband was not delivered, the dispute escalated into violence. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators claim that in June 2025, gang members abducted two people, confined them in a Neral bungalow, and assaulted and coerced them there. One hostage escaped after two days and approached the police, leading to the case’s registration; the other was moved across states before being rescued. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators claim that in June 2025, gang members abducted two people, confined them in a Neral bungalow, and assaulted and coerced them there. One hostage escaped after two days and approached the police, leading to the case’s registration; the other was moved across states before being rescued. {{/usCountry}}

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