MUMBAI: In a move to curb illegal cattle trade and unauthorised slaughterhouses, the Maharashtra government has directed the authorities to invoke the provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against individuals, gangs or organisations involved in cattle-smuggling.

The home department has also ordered all district collectors in border districts to set up joint check posts at entry points from neighbouring states. “These check posts shall include officials and staff from the police department, transport offices, urban and rural local self-government bodies, and animal husbandry offices,” the circular states. (AFP)

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“The concerned police machinery shall conduct investigations in accordance with prevailing laws and take appropriate action under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act against individuals, gangs or organisations repeatedly involved in organised cattle smuggling in violation of existing laws and regulations,” states the circular issued on Thursday.

At a time when preparations for Eid-ul-Adha are underway, when Muslims traditionally perform animal sacrifice or qurbani, the timing of the circular issued by the home department appears suspect to certain community leaders. “Given the timing, it appears that the government is looking to create more trouble for the Muslim community ahead of the festival,” said Maulana Mehmood Dariyabadi, Islamic scholar and founding member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the same circular permits temporary slaughterhouses in Mumbai as is the norm during Eid. These must be set up, it says, through written permission and subject to conditions such as proper biomedical waste management, maintenance of public health and hygiene. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the same circular permits temporary slaughterhouses in Mumbai as is the norm during Eid. These must be set up, it says, through written permission and subject to conditions such as proper biomedical waste management, maintenance of public health and hygiene. {{/usCountry}}

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The state government said it had issued the circular after receiving representations from various organisations seeking appropriate action against cattle smuggling, illegal transportation of bovine animals and unauthorised slaughterhouses. The circular directs all local bodies in both urban and rural areas to identify unauthorised slaughterhouses operating within their jurisdictions and take action. In another key directive, the police have been instructed to act promptly on complaints received via the 112 helpline related to cattle smuggling, illegal transportation and unauthorised slaughterhouses.

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The home department has also ordered all district collectors in border districts to set up joint check posts at entry points from neighbouring states. “These check posts shall include officials and staff from the police department, transport offices, urban and rural local self-government bodies, and animal husbandry offices,” the circular states.

In addition, all Superintendent of Police offices in rural areas, police commissionerates in urban areas, the animal husbandry commissionerate and the transport commissionerate have been directed to appoint independent nodal officers, with contact details to be shared with all concerned departments and the public. “All concerned departments in the state shall constitute joint flying squads to take action against illegal cattle transportation and unauthorised slaughterhouses,” the circular notes.