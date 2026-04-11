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MDL acquires 51% stake in Colombo shipyard

MDL is also actively in discussions with the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) to route vessel repair and refit work to CDPLC, further strengthening the India-Sri Lanka maritime services corridor

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 06:30 am IST
By Yogesh Naik
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Mumbai: Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) acquired a controlling 51% stake in Colombo Dockyard PLC (CDPLC), making Sri Lanka’s largest shipyard its subsidiary in the company’s first overseas acquisition.

MDL acquires 51% stake in Colombo shipyard

The total investment stands at $26.8 million ( 250 crore). Following the deal, CDPLC’s board has been reconstituted with MDL nominees, and MDL’s chairman and managing director, capt Jagmohan (Retd) has been appointed as non-executive chairman.

As part of the expansion, CDPLC on April 7 signed a memorandum of understanding with Dredging Corporation of India Ltd (DCI) to act as its preferred partner for drydocking, repair and maintenance. The agreement was signed in the presence of India’s high commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha.

MDL is also actively in discussions with the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) to route vessel repair and refit work to CDPLC, further strengthening the India-Sri Lanka maritime services corridor. MDL is targeting a 20% growth in CDPLC revenue and profits in the current financial year through new order inflows, India-linked ship repair business, and enhanced operational efficiency.

 
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