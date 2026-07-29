Memon family’s Mahim shop has a buyer

Mumbai: Out of the three properties of fugitive gangster Tiger Memon’s family that were put up for auction, the competent authority and administrator under the union government on Tuesday received a single bid for a 560-sqft shop in Mahim, officials aware of the matter told Hindustan Times.

The shop is located in Samrat Society, faces the arterial Lady Jamshedji Road and is diagonally opposite the Shitaladevi Temple (Hindustan Times)

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The bidder is Mumbai-based but their identity has been kept under wraps for safety and security reasons, officials said.

“The sole submission is marginally above the reserve price of ₹2.05 crore,” an official told HT. The auction was conducted under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act, 1976 (SAFEMA).

Since only one bid has been received, the authorities will decide within a week whether to accept and process the submission. If the deal goes ahead, the buyer would have to pay outstanding dues, including ₹37.06 lakh owed to the society as of March.

The shop is located in Samrat Society, faces the arterial Lady Jamshedji Road and is diagonally opposite the Shitaladevi Temple. It has remained shut since it was seized following serial bomb blasts in the city 1993, which left 257 people dead. Tiger Memon is the alleged mastermind of the blasts while other members of his family have been convicted for their involvement.