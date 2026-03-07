Metro 11 extended by 6.9km, to go from Wadala to Bandra Terminus

Mumbai: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, in the budget speech on Friday, announced that the planned Metro Line 11 (Wadala–Gateway of India) will be extended up to Bandra Terminus. The extension will add 6.9 km to the planned 16.5 km corridor, making it a 23.4 km long metro line for the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) to construct and operate. Mumbai, India - January 17, 2023: Preparations is in progress inside the Gundavali Metro Station before the inauguration on Thursday by PM Narendra Modi, at Andheri (East), in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (representative image)

According to sources, the total number of stations along the route will also increase from 14 to 19. “The five new stations will be Chunabhatti, Sion, Central Dharavi, Bandra West and Bandra Terminus,” an MMRCL official told HT.

The official explained that Line 11 was initially supposed to end at Wadala, an upcoming central business district in the city. However, as per the new proposal, the line will travel underground, from Sewri onwards, below the redeveloped Dharavi, crossing the Mithi river, and eventually ending at Bandra Terminus.

An MMRC official said, “This strategic expansion aims to strengthen east–west connectivity across Mumbai and improve access to key residential, commercial, and transport hubs. By linking important locations such as Dharavi and Bandra Terminus, the extension is expected to significantly enhance commuter convenience and reduce travel time.”

Following CM Fadnavis’ announcement, the original proposal for the line will be revisited to adjust the allotted finances. Line 11 was initially planned as an extension of Mumbai Metro 4 (Wadala–Ghatkopar–Thane–Kasarvadavali). During Friday’s budget presentation, the amount allocated to the project remained ₹23,487 crore, the same as the earlier allocation. However, following CM Fadnavis’ announcement, the amount will have to be recalculated.

The project had initially received the state cabinet’s nod in September 2025. The cabinet had then directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) to contribute ₹2,411 crore and ₹ ₹804 crore respectively, as the line will enhance connectivity in their jurisdiction.

The state and central government were each to contribute ₹3,137 crore to the project. The state had also approved a ₹12,163 crore loan from financial institutions, covering 60% of the project’s cost.