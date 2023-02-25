Metro Line-9 phase one likely to be operational by next year

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is likely to make the phase one of Metro Line-9 corridor operational by next year.

(HT Photo)

This 10.58-km-long route will not only connect Mumbai with Mira-Bhayandar, but will also reduce congestion at Dahisar toll naka—a vital entry point to the city.

The project will be completed in two phases—Dahisar (E) to Kashigaon in the first phase and further ahead till Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium in the second phase. Sources also said there is a possibility of the line being further extended by 1.5-2 km till Uttan where an alternative land is being scouted for a car shed.

“Even if we start the first phase of the route starting from Kashigaon, it will help scores of people as the line connects to Metro Line-7 at Dahisar (E),” an MMRDA official said. Sources said that initially they would require 3 to 4 rakes to open the first phase of the line. The deadline for the entire corridor is December 2025.

Locals said that the part opening of the Metro-9 corridor will also benefit people. “Mira Road and Kashimira residents will certainly get benefits as they can travel all the way till Andheri (E) or (W) using the existing Metro lines 7 and 2A. Getting out of the Dahisar check naka is agonising for any motorist,” G Zaveri, a resident of Kashimira, who currently uses the suburban local train, said.

Meanwhile on Friday, the MMRDA said that 63.63% works of the Meditiya Nagar station is completed. One of the tallest on the Metro-9, the station will be three-tier—a flyover for vehicles on tier one, a concourse on tier two and a platform on tier three. The total height of the station will be 35 metres from road level. There are a total eight stations and 51% of station work has been completed.

“Integration with different transport systems in Mumbai is the challenging part. The Metro Line-9 will be the finest example of an integrated transport system in the MMR. After the completion of the metro projects, the travel pattern will be much more robust, connected and sustainable,” SVR Srinivas, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, said.

This metro line will have two interchange metro stations—first at Dahisar (E) with an interchange for Gundavali to Dahisar (E) on Metro-7 and Andheri (W) to Dahisar (E) on Metro-2A. Second interchange is at Miragaon metro station with Metro Line-10 (Gaimukh to Shivaji Chowk). This is estimated to reduce the current travel time by 50-75% depending on road conditions.