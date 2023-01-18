Metro one to be closed for two hours on Thursday

Mumbai: The Metro one, which connects Ghatkopar and Andheri, will be closed from 5.45 pm to 7.30 pm on January 19 as a part of security measures for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

The PM is on a visit to Mumbai to inaugurate a slew of projects and he will then head to Gundivali railway station to take a ride of Metro and thereafter dedicate Metro 2A and Metro 7 lines to the nation.

The Metro one has claimed services will be closed for administrative reasons and has asked passengers to plan journeys accordingly.

Modi will launch ₹1,800 crore makeover of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus alongwith some other projects.

By launching several infrastructure projects during his Mumbai visit, Modi will literally kickstart BJP’s campaign for Mumbai civic polls that are expected in next couple of months. His programme was finalised on Monday by the PMO and the Maharashtra government.

