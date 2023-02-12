Metro-3 to get two more rakes in March

Mumbai: The city’s first underground metro rail – Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro-3 – will get two more rakes in March. It will be in addition to the existing two rakes that are currently undergoing trials. The development comes when the authorities have completed 84% work on phase-1 between Aarey and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Over the past few months, officials from Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) have been conducting dynamic and static trials of two metro rakes from Sariput Nagar to Marol Naka.

“Two more rakes are expected in March. We require nine rakes to operate on the Aarey and BKC routes under phase-1. The remaining rakes required to be fulfilled under phase-1 will come as per schedule,” said an official from MMRCL.

The MMRCL requires a total of 31 rakes to operate on the 33-kilometre route of Metro-3.

In phase-2 (BKC to Cuffe Parade), 76% of the work is completed. “The carshed facility of Metro-3 will be ready before the commissioning of phase I. To date, more than 50% of depot work has been completed,” added the MMRCL official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}