Mhada to construct houses for victims of Taliye village

State housing minister Jitendra Awhad on Saturday announced that Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) will construct prefabricated houses for the victims of Taliye village and rehabilitate them. A landslide on Taliye village of Raigad district wiped out 35 homes killing over 38 people, with many trapped under. The minister said that Mhada will survey for a preferable location to built the new homes. Awhad, in a tweet, said, “Announcing that Mhada, a part of housing ministry, will take up complete responsibility for rebuilding & resettlement of Taliye village in Mahad taluka of Raigad district. Honourable CM Uddhav Thackeray & Honourable Sharad Pawar have tasked me to do this.” He also posted models of the proposed homes to be built.

