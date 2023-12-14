MHADA to redevelop 17 police colonies in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has initiated redevelopment of 17 police colonies in Mumbai following complaints about the dilapidated condition of service quarters for police personnel and meetings between the housing and state home departments. The authority is in the process of appointing a project management consultant for redevelopment, and police personnel will get 4,725 flats with enhanced carpet area than their current tenements once the work is completed.

Thane, India - January 04, 2021: 63-year-old Thane Police Colony building no. 4, ground floor balcony plaster fell off in the early morning on Monday with no one being injured at Thane, Mumbai, India, on Monday, January 04, 2021. (Photo by Praful Gangurde/ HT Photo ) (HT PHOTO)

The poor condition of 27 police colonies in the city, especially service quarters for constables, head constables and other low-ranking police personnel, has been a matter of concern for several years now. The colonies, all developed by MHADA, are old and the buildings are in dire need of maintenance, compared to quarters for high-ranking police officers which are in good shape.

Early this year, chief minister Eknath Shinde held a meeting with deputy chief minister and home minster Devendra Fadnavis on the issue of police housing and asked for a report from MHADA. The housing authority submitted its report six months ago, outlining possible options for redevelopment. As per MHADA’s primary plan, service quarters spread across 17 colonies will be relocated in 7 colonies and the remaining space will be used for public housing.

The size of service quarters in the 17 colonies is 180 sqft or 225 sqft. But after redevelopment, the police department will get 4,225 flats measuring 484 sqft for low-ranking personnel and 500 apartments measuring 646 sqft for police officers, said a MHADA official. “All the flats will be handed over to the police department free of cost,” he said.

In recent months, the state government has promoted MHADA to undertake redevelopment of old buildings in Mumbai, including cess buildings in the island city.

H/L: Up for redevelopment

MHADA is in the process of redeveloping 17 police colonies in Mumbai. Following are the major colonies:

Colony Location: No of tenements

Mahim West: 1344

Andheri East: 1092

Chandivali, Powai: 585

Nehru Nagar, Kurla: 580

DN Nagar, Andheri West: 160

Shastri Nagar, Goregaon West: 96

Meghwadi, Andheri East: 80

Aram Nagar, Andheri West: 80

PMGP Colony, Dharavi: 72

Goregaon East: 60

Jawahar Nagar, Ghatkopar: 60