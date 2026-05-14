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Miami residents sue over Florida's donation of state land for Trump library

USA-TRUMP/LIBRARY-LAWSUIT:Miami residents sue over Florida's donation of state land for Trump library

Published on: May 14, 2026 04:07 am IST
Reuters |
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May 13 - Miami residents and a nonprofit group sued on Wednesday over Florida's donation of land in Miami for the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library, alleging the transfer is an unconstitutional benefit to the U.S. president. The state government last year approved the plan to donate a 2.63-acre property with waterfront views that was an employee parking lot for Miami Dade College.

Miami residents sue over Florida's donation of state land for Trump library

The complaint alleges the property is worth more than $300 million and could be used by Trump for a major commercial development, likely a hotel. The plaintiffs are seeking a court ruling that the land transfer is unconstitutional and an order voiding the transaction.

"Florida’s gift of the immensely valuable MDC Parcel for lucrative private economic development benefiting the President and his close family members is an unlawful 'emolument' under the Domestic Emoluments Clause," the complainants said in court documents.

The U.S. Constitution's "emoluments" clauses prohibit presidents from using their office to enrich themselves.

The lawsuit against Trump, the library foundation, Florida officials including Governor Ron DeSantis, Miami Dade College and its board was filed by two Miami residents, a Miami-Dade College student and nonprofit Sistrunk Seeds.

 
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