May 13 - Miami residents and a nonprofit group sued on Wednesday over Florida's donation of land in Miami for the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library, alleging the transfer is an unconstitutional benefit to the U.S. president. The state government last year approved the plan to donate a 2.63-acre property with waterfront views that was an employee parking lot for Miami Dade College.

Miami residents sue over Florida's donation of state land for Trump library

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The complaint alleges the property is worth more than $300 million and could be used by Trump for a major commercial development, likely a hotel. The plaintiffs are seeking a court ruling that the land transfer is unconstitutional and an order voiding the transaction.

"Florida’s gift of the immensely valuable MDC Parcel for lucrative private economic development benefiting the President and his close family members is an unlawful 'emolument' under the Domestic Emoluments Clause," the complainants said in court documents.

The U.S. Constitution's "emoluments" clauses prohibit presidents from using their office to enrich themselves.

The lawsuit against Trump, the library foundation, Florida officials including Governor Ron DeSantis, Miami Dade College and its board was filed by two Miami residents, a Miami-Dade College student and nonprofit Sistrunk Seeds.

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{{^usCountry}} The Donald J. Trump Presidential Library Foundation and DeSantis' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Donald J. Trump Presidential Library Foundation and DeSantis' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Presidential libraries, typically established in a president's home state, house records and archives and are often paired with museums. Trump switched his official residency from New York to Florida in 2019. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Presidential libraries, typically established in a president's home state, house records and archives and are often paired with museums. Trump switched his official residency from New York to Florida in 2019. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Trump, a former real estate developer, has said construction of the building housing the library would begin after he leaves office and that it would "most likely" include a hotel, as well as a Boeing 747 resembling Air Force One in the lobby. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump, a former real estate developer, has said construction of the building housing the library would begin after he leaves office and that it would "most likely" include a hotel, as well as a Boeing 747 resembling Air Force One in the lobby. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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