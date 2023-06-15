MIDC’s 24-hour water cut to affect NMMC areas

NAVI MUMBAI: The Maharashtra industrial development Corporation (Midc) has announced a 24-hour water cut starting from midnight of June 15. The shutdown will also impact parts of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area, specifically the rural and slum belts wherein water is supplied through Barvi Dam, MIDC.

The areas to be largely affected are the slum pockets wherein NMMC doesn’t have its own water distribution network.

Nmmc acquires around 65 MLD water per day from MIDC.

“ The water procured from MIDC is provided partially to rural and slum pockets of Airoli and Digha fully. Even slum pockets like the Indira Nagar in Nerul. Likewise all other areas wherever we don’t have our own distribution system in rural areas will be affected due to the shutdown “ said an official from the water department.

In view of the water storage level at Barvi dam as well as to undertake pipeline maintenance work, MIDC has announced the implementation of 24-hour water shutdown. Accordingly as per the circular issued, no water will be supplied to areas like Katai, Thane, Mira bhayandar, TTC industrial zone and Wagle Estate until Midnight of June 16.

Meanwhile, NMMC engineering department will also be taking a review of the water supply system after June 16. As per the daily water supply report as on June 14, water level at Morbe is recorded at 69 m and in the existing capacity, NMMC can provide water for the next 45 days which is up to July 29. “ We will take a decision of whether to implement water cuts after June 16 and also are expecting updates from the meteorological department about rainfall,” said the official.