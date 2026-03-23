Midnight bike noise robs Kandivali residents of sleep

Mumbai: After Kandivali residents complained of sleepless nights due to high-speed motorcycles with modified silencers racing past midnight on key residential stretches, traffic police removed six illegal silencers in the past month. The road from Lokhandwala to Pathanwadi in Malad has little traffic and no speed breakers. Local residents claim bikers with modified silencers race on the stretch at off hours.

The road linking Lokhandwala to Pathanwadi in Malad—a relatively open, uninterrupted patch with little traffic and no speed breakers—has, residents say, become a preferred corridor for bikers who rev loudly late into the night.

Subroojit S C, 38, who moved to Godrej Nest a year ago, said the disturbance on this stretch has been unrelenting. “Bikers with no regard for residents’ sleep keep riding through the stretch, especially after midnight,” he said, adding that what was meant to be a fresh start has instead brought nightly disruption.

Neetu Khathuria, 55, a resident of Sapphire Heights in Kandivali East, said the noise has upset the neighbourhood’s sleep cycle. “Even from the 11th floor on the rear side, the sound is piercing. One can only imagine the impact on those facing the road,” she said, adding that the lack of rest is affecting their daily routine.

Several residents said they are frequently jolted awake, with one resident expressing concern due to a family member’s health condition. “My mother is a heart patient. I worry her sleep will be disturbed by the noise,” the resident said.

The issue has been flagged by citizens’ group We All Connect (WAC), which said complaints have risen in recent months. Following repeated representations, the Samta Nagar traffic division has stepped up enforcement.

A senior traffic police officer said residents have been asked to note registration numbers of offending motorcycles and share them with the police. “We are on the lookout for such vehicles. When found, the modified silencers are removed and a fine of ₹1,000 is imposed,” the official said.

Early action has yielded some results. “In the last month alone, six modified silencers have been removed, including one as recently as three days ago,” said Santy Shetty, founder of the group.

Residents, however, said sporadic action will not suffice and called for sustained patrolling to restore quiet nights in the area.