Miffed at girlfriend blocking number, constable kills self

MUMBAI: A police constable working with the Local Arms unit of the Mumbai Police died by suicide in Worli police camp on Sunday. According to the police, the 27-year-old constable had a fight with his girlfriend, who was angry with him as he was found chatting with other females on social media and had therefore blocked him after which he allegedly hanged himself in a library.

The incident occurred around 10 pm, and the police were informed.

“We found that he hanged himself with the help of a nylon rope tied to an iron grill. In further investigations we identified the police constable working with the local arms unit of the Mumbai Police, and had joined the force in 2021,” said an officer.

“He has been in a relationship with a woman since April 2023. However, on Sunday they had a fight when she came to know that he was chatting with some other girls on social media. After that, he dropped the woman at Dadar railway station. Later, she stopped answering his calls and blocked him,” said the police officer from Worli police station.

The constable tried calling her, but she had blocked his number. After a while, he went out and bought a nylon rope and tied it to the iron girl of the window of the library.

“He even sent a picture of himself with the rope to his girlfriend’s female friend with a message that he was hanging himself. She immediately informed her friend and the common friends who found him hanging. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead,” said the police officer.

The police have registered an accidental death report (ADR).