MUMBAI: The Bombay high court (HC) on Thursday quashed by consent a first information report (FIR) of June 11, 2006, alleging molestation against singer Mika Singh by Rakhi Sawant.

HC quashes 2006 case against Mika Singh for ‘forcibly kissing’ Rakhi Sawant

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The HC was informed that both Sawant and Singh had resolved the dispute amicably and are now friends, and hence, Sawant did not want to pursue her complaint any further. The HC accepted the submissions and quashed the FIR.

The division bench of justice AS Gadkari and justice SG Dige which heard the application of Singh and his domestic help Vicky Singh for quashing of the FIR and chargesheet by consent of the complainant, was informed by advocate Ayush Pasbola for Sawant that a long period of time has passed after the complaint was registered.

The bench was informed that over the period of time, Sawant and Singh had resolved the issue amicably and she had filed an affidavit confirming the same. Hence, in light of this, she was agreeing to quash the FIR and chargesheet by consent.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Petitioners and I have amicably resolved all our differences and realised that the entire dispute had arisen due to misunderstanding and misconception on our part,” Sawant said in her affidavit. “After registration of the FIR, the petitioners and I have resumed cordial ties, and have in fact, entered into multiple professional engagements with one other. As such, there is no question of any animosity or ill-will now existing between us. I say that therefore, I have no grievance now against the petitioners and I do not wish to pursue my complaint against them,” the affidavit further stated.

Advocate Falguni Brahmabhat for Singh submitted that, “Singh and Sawant have buried the hatchet and resolved their issues and are now friends.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Brahmabhat added that the case had been pending for 17 years and though a chargesheet had been filed charges were yet to be framed against Singh.

In 2006, Sawant in her complaint alleged that Singh forcibly kissed her at a party held in a restaurant in Mumbai suburbs. The petitioners allegedly had a scuffle, in which one of Sawant’s friends suffered an injury.

Singh was booked under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code. Singh was granted anticipatory bail by the sessions court.