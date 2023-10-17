Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Milk van driver dies after loader hits him in head with iron rod

Milk van driver dies after loader hits him in head with iron rod

ByMegha Sood
Oct 17, 2023 08:26 AM IST

The driver, Vikram Yadav, who also worked for the van owner - his brother-in-law, got off to help Yadav when the two argued, said a police officer. The argument escalated, and Yadav picked up the iron rod and hit Vikram on his head

MUMBAI: A milk van loader was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing the driver of the van over a trivial argument in Malad.

HT Image

According to the police, the accused, Dinesh Yadav, 39, had been working as a loader in the milk van of his relative. On Monday morning, when the van reached the Vasrihill area, Yadav got out of the van to unload the milk crates with the help of an iron rod that was bent towards the end.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The driver, Vikram Yadav, who also worked for the van owner - his brother-in-law, got off to help Yadav when the two argued, said a police officer.

The argument escalated, and Yadav picked up the iron rod and hit Vikram on his head. The rod penetrated Vikram’s head, resulting in severe head injuries. Yadav then called up his relatives, who rushed Vikram to the Jogeshwari Trauma Centre.

Vikram succumbed to his injuries Monday afternoon. The hospital authorities informed the police and arrested Yadav.

“We have arrested Yadav for murder and are trying to find out the cause of the tiff between the two men,” said a police officer from Malad police station.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai killing driver
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP