Millets added to menu in Vande Bharat trains

Starting Friday, passengers travelling in the two Vande Bharat trains – from CSMT to Shirdi and Solapur - can pick from a host of millets-enriched regional delicacies.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has, for the first time, decided to introduce millets like jowar and bajra in the menu. “We have identified the probable dishes that could be served in rotation, and they will be finalised based on the feedback from passengers,” an official with IRCTC said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The items identified for breakfast would include sabudana groundnut khichadi, jowar bhakhri and besan pola along with sorghum or shengdana chiwda or bhadang. For dinner, the menu may have vegetarian groundnut pulao or pea groundnut pulao, bhakar, aamti, danyachi usal, and jhunka (besan sabji-semi gravy), and sauji chicken/chicken tamda rassa/chicken Kolhapuri for non-vegetarian lovers.

“The dishes made of millets will be a special feature on these trains. Preparations from jowar, ragi, etc will be served on board for healthy food options,” another official said.

For the evening snacks, passengers would be served sabudana vada, shegaon kachori, kothimbir vadi, thali peeth, multi grain bhadang, bhakarwadi etc. Senior rail officials agreed that millets would certainly have an impact on the cost of food per plate by at least 15%-20%.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, passengers on board the Vande Bharat train between Gandhinagar and Mumbai recently enjoyed the meals made of millets.